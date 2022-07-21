Milwaukee Police Association in D.C. to discuss Public Safety Enhancement Act

MILWAUKEE — Happening today, members of the Milwaukee Police Association are in the nation's capital to discuss a piece of legislation that could bring more officers to the city.

Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner will speak in support of the Public Safety Enhancement Act, a bill currently in the House of Representatives that if passed would add 100,000 police officers to departments across the country.

Leaders with the MPA say the city of Milwaukee would "greatly benefit" from the Public Safety Enhancement Act because it would help improve what they call quality of life in the city.

They say this legislation would allow the department to add officers at a minimal cost to the city and give them the amount of staffing they say they need to reduce response times and spend what they call quote "the appropriate amount of time investigating all crimes to ensure the clearance rate increases."

That press conference is at 10 a.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip