Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding Iesha King, 35.

Police say King was last seen in the 9000 block of N. 95th Street just before 8 a.m. on May 2.

King has long black hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt, multi-colored flower leggings and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 4 a.m. at 414- 935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. at 414-935-7360.

