Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 49-year-old man.

Police said Thurmond Triplett was last seen on May 24 at 9 p.m. in the 5700 block of N. 75 Street. Police said Triplett suffers from a cognitive delay and requires daily medication.

Thurmond was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black Nike athletic shorts, and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 414-935-7401.

