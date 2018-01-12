Milwaukee Police: Suspected abductor steals car with 7-year-old inside

Milwaukee police are looking for a suspected abductor, who stole a car with a 7-year-old inside Thursday morning.

Police said the suspect saw a car with the keys inside at 7:25 a.m. near 21st Street and National Avenue along with the 7-year-old and got in.

The suspect drove the car about a block, then got out of the car and drove away in another car.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 14-21 years old, 5’5” to 5’7” tall, weighing between 90 and 160 pounds. They said he has a dark complexion, short hair, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, white and black stone washed jeans, and black athletic shoes.

Police released the following video of the suspected abductor. If you recognize him, or have information about the case, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.