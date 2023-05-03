Milwaukee Parks & Rec receive 2,400+ responses on future design of county pools

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Giving power to the people. That was the goal during Milwaukee County Parks and Rec's open house Tuesday. Residents are getting an opportunity to help design the future of what aquatic facilities throughout the area will look like for the next 20 years.

Janice Schoner has lived in the county all of her life.

"​Hopefully, the people in charge will really take our suggestions to heart," said Schoner.

The department is looking to upgrade some of Milwaukee County's decades-old aquatic spaces, including its splash pads, water parks, indoor and outdoor pools, and more.

"We want to know like what's your interests? Are you all about swimming lessons? Do you want to have a cooling station," asked Guy Smith, the executive director of the Parks and Rec department.

Since making the aquatic facilities survey open to the public in late April, Milwaukee County Parks officials say they've since gotten over 2,400 responses.

"​I hope to see more swim lessons, that's a big one, and exercise classes in the water," said Joy Adams, a county resident. "My sister-in-law said to me why can't we have water aerobics? They live right next to the Sheridan pool, I said well come along and fight for it!"

During the first of three public information sessions to be held by the department, residents provided critical feedback by answering a series of questions placed throughout the room.

"I've got some health issues that won't let me really work out at a gym like that so the indoor pools are just perfect for me," said Schoner. "This is something that is still affordable and that is there for everybody to use."

While they may not be able to meet everyone's needs, parks officials say they'll do everything in their power to develop a plan that equally represents the community's voice.

The department will be hosting two additional open houses regarding the aquatics facilities study for the public to attend on Wednesday, May 3 at the Lincoln Park Blatz Pavilion from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday, May 4, at Hales Corners from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about the study, click here. To provide feedback on what you'd like to see, take the survey, here. The survey will be open for comments/responses through June.

