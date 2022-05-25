Milwaukee parent worries about sending student to school after Texas mass shooting

MILWAUKEE — In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, a Milwaukee Public Schools parent says they brought their children to school with a heavy heart and a plea for change.

Just hours after 19 elementary school students and two teachers were gunned down, Wesley Soto brought his two children to school, shaken from what he saw and heard.

“I have kids that same age and I worry about them, their safety. And to be honest, it’s really worrying, knowing that a child that age can get to that extreme where they can kill other children and their relatives,” said Soto in Spanish.

Wesley says while the work to prevent these types of tragedies begins in the home, he wants more support from those in power who he says can actually make a change.

“At times, we as Latinos, are discriminated against, tossed to the side. We’re seen as just an extra number within the community; they don’t see us as people,” said Soto. “There should be, a better job done by the government, by the community, by everyone. This is a job for all of us.”

