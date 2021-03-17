Milwaukee Panthers women's basketball makes WNIT

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Panthers women's basketball team is still dancing after making the WNIT tourney against Drake Friday night with an 8 o'clock tip-off.

"You know we started off in September and weren't even sure we would be able to play games," Milwaukee Panthers Women's Head Coach Kyle Rechlicz says. "So to know, you know, that it's you finishing with an opportunity to still go after a championship, it's pretty special. Especially with the field of the WNIT being chopped in half. I think it really makes a statement, to our program, to our team, to the community about how much improvement we've made over the last year, and the success that we're having is being rewarded."

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports: "Will you be back next year, because there is that team 90 minutes to the west. You played there, obviously it's a logical ask, so where does that stand?"

"Yeah, the Badgers will always have a special place in my heart," Kyle Rechlicz says. "Having played there and having had success there. But my home is Milwaukee, and I bleed the black and gold. And I don't see myself taking that opportunity yet. Things can change in the future and down the road. You know, I'm always open to possibilities and never tell recruits that I'll 100 percent be here the whole time. So, I wouldn't go on air saying that, but I do just love what we're doing as a program."

