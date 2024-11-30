Milwaukee Panthers square off against Southern Miss for the first time this season, Saturday

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m.

Watch on ESPN+ or listenhere.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Milwaukee after Neftali Alvarez scored 21 points in Southern Miss' 82-74 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Southern Miss is fourth in the Sun Belt with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Deantoni Gordon averaging 9.0.

The Panthers are 1-3 in road games. Milwaukee is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Southern Miss' average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 80.0 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 82.2 Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Eagles.

AJ McKee is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.5 points.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error