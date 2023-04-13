Milwaukee officials call on the community to help stop 'dangerous trend'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Mayor Cavalier Johnson are trying to get ahead of what they call a "dangerous trend."

A total of 200 cars gathered Monday night in a parking lot where people were driving recklessly, doing spin-outs with their cars, playing loud music, and overall being disruptive to surrounding neighborhoods and businesses.

Mayor Johnson and Chief Norman say these types of events are planned takeovers where people are blocking areas with their cars, loitering, and causing chaos.

According to MPD, on Monday they made 35 traffic stops, wrote 50 citations, made 4 arrests, towed four vehicles and recovered one handgun.

Officials say another takeover event was planned for Tuesday at the lakefront but because of a high police presence, no one showed up.

Now as the weather begins to warm up, Mayor Johnson and Chief Norman say they want to nip this type of behavior in the bud before it gets out of control.

Officials add these takeover events are spreading on social media. They are calling on the community to keep an eye out for this type of suspicious behavior.

