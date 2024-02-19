Milwaukee officers raise money for D.C. trip to honor fallen officer Peter Jerving

With every hug and kind word, mom Patty Jerving said she knows she isn't alone.

After her son, Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, was killed on duty last year, she said his fellow officers in District Four have been a constant comfort

“I lost one son, but I gained a lot of sons and daughters back,” she said of the officers. “I don’t pray for Peter anymore, but I have to pray for the rest of them because they have such dangerous jobs.”

Former District Four captain Brad Schlei said those officers are continuing their commitment to the Jervings.

At Serb Hall Saturday, they, along with members of the District Four community, helped support a pizza fundraiser through the Milwaukee Police Association’s Fallen Heroes Fund.

100 percent of proceeds will go towards sending the Jervings and District Four officers to D.C. to honor Peter at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

“Making the trip out to Washington D.C. brings some closure to all of us,” Schlei said. "To go out there and honor not only Peter but all the officers across the country that gave the ultimate sacrifice is very heartfelt."

To fund the trip to D.C. MPA is hoping to raise roughly 120 thousand dollars. So far, they've raised about 30 thousand.

If you want to support these efforts, you can donate to the Jerving’s Fallen Heroes Fund online.

