Milwaukee Officer Jimmy Nowak's BAC triple legal limit in fatal Oak Creek crash

MILWAUKEE — An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was drunk last month when he crashed into a semi in Oak Creek, toxicology reports show.

Jimmy Nowak collided with the semi on Dec. 3 and died a few days later.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says Nowak had a blood alcohol level of .241, which is more than three times the legal limit.

The cause and manner of his death is pending.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

