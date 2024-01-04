Watch Now
Milwaukee Officer Jimmy Nowak's BAC triple legal limit in fatal Oak Creek crash

An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was drunk last month when he crashed into a semi in Oak Creek, toxicology reports show.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jan 04, 2024
Jimmy Nowak collided with the semi on Dec. 3 and died a few days later.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says Nowak had a blood alcohol level of .241, which is more than three times the legal limit.

The cause and manner of his death is pending.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

