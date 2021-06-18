Milwaukee offering forgivable grants to residents looking to buy homes

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is now offering forgivable grants to residents looking to buy homes within city limits.

The Milwaukee Home Down Payment Assistance Program is offering grants up to $5,000 for a home purchase in the city, and grants of up to $7,000 for a home purchase within the city’s Community Development Block Grant area boundary.

In order to qualify, you must be a city resident, not exceed maximum household income limits based on family size, live in the purchased home for a minimum of five years and complete eight hours of counseling from a HUD approved homebuyer counseling agency, according to the city.

Click here to learn more and apply for the grants.

Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II championed the program for the 2021 budget.

“I’m incredibly happy this down payment assistance program has come to fruition,” Stamper said in a statement Thursday. “We know that a major barrier to buying a home for many residents, particularly first-time buyers, is lack of funding for a down payment. I’d urge all eligible residents to take advantage of this tremendous opportunity.”

