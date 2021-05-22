Milwaukee nonprofit giving back to families during Foster Parent Appreciation Month

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee organization committed to helping families navigate trauma is celebrating Foster Parent Appreciation Month.

On Friday, the nonprofit Saint A held a meal giveaway as a way to say thank you.

A trauma-informed parent is at the forefront of their practice at Saint A. They provide parents with the resources and tools they need to approach trauma.

On Friday their community stepped up, rain or shine, to give back, with volunteers loading up dozens of cars with bags of meals and goodies to recognize their foster parents.

TMJ4

Dozens of bags filled with meals donated by Troop Café MKE, a local non-profit that provides vocational training to military veterans, were given out for free to a handful of foster parents at Saint A.

"Our services really encompass promoting child and family well-being," says Dwayne Marks, Vice President of Child and Well-being at Saint A.

TMJ4

Organizing Friday's drive-thru event was a full-circle moment for Marks. He grew up just blocks away from where Saint A is located, on West Capitol Drive. He says his childhood life wasn't that easy.

Now he believes being able to give back to his community in this way is fulfilling his purpose.

TMJ4

"You know, as a community, as a tribe, you know, I believe the city of Milwaukee has tenacity and a history of stepping up," said Marks.

Saint A recently celebrated 170 years serving the foster community through countless programs for both parents and kids.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip