Milwaukee non-profit offering free spaces for community to garden

MILWAUKEE — It's a hobby that the Taylor family always had a passion for, just not necessarily the resources.

"We've always wanted a garden but we didn't necessarily have the space or knowledge," said Derrick Taylor.

So when they heard that Wellpoint Care Network, a non-profit dedicated to supporting communities in Milwaukee, was opening a community garden in the back of the organization's building along 88th and Capitol, they jumped at the opportunity to claim a plot in the garden that they could call their own.

"​Knowing that I grew it and that it's forming and continuing to grow is a cool thing to see," said Amirah Taylor.

"​I am really looking forward to seeing what our hands can build together," said Antrea Taylor.

That's what people like Alex Williams, the organization's community engagement director, want to see. For more and more people to come out and grab a space in the garden and try something new.

​We want people to have ownership of those plots," said Williams. "If they want to grow tomato plants, if they want to grow potatoes, if they want to try and grow watermelon this summer we want them to have that experience."

The best part? The garden plots are completely free. All you have to do is show up and Wellpoint will provide the rest.

"We have equipment, we have seeds, we have experts, so just bring yourself," said Williams.

The organization also plans to offer growing and cooking classes to teach members how to eat fresh and healthy foods on a budget.

"Being able to do that for a fraction of the cost, when you can get seeds for cents versus going to the grocery store, it's a big deal," said Antrea.

"Certain demographics of people don't have sufficient food, they don't have healthy fruits and vegetables, they don't know what a balanced diet is," said Williams.

Williams adds that the plots will be available on a first come first serve basis.

To sign up for a garden space email Gardening@wellpointcare.org

