Milwaukee non-profit Fathers Making Progres hosts inaugural awards ceremony

MILWAUKEE — There are 15 nominees, five categories, and an entire community coming together to celebrate one thing: fathers in Milwaukee.

"We don't get much credit so just for us to come together and celebrate us, that's excellent," said Merquides Velez Sr.

An entire night dedicated to fatherhood. On Friday, men across the city came dressed in their best to attend the inaugural Fathers Making Progress awards ceremony.

"We are just celebrating everyday fathers, with their human accomplishments," said Terron Edwards, the founder of Fathers Making Progress.

Fathers making progress, a local organization, helps men in Milwaukee become better fathers and advocates for their communities.

"From stolen cars to incarceration, to academic failed performance, to mental health issues, about all of these issues tie back to fatherlessness," said Edwards. "Stronger fathers equals stronger families which equals stronger communities."

Edwards says the awards ceremony was planned to celebrate all the progress and achievements these fathers have made this year.

"We got folks who've been through it, who've persevered but have been through it, " said Edwards.

For the ceremony, the community nominated 15 fathers who are a part of the organization who best represented the five award categories: Rookie Father of the Year, Comeback Father of the Year, Girl Dad of the Year, Community Father of the Year, and the Trailblazer Award.

"It makes me feel great. You usually don't hear as much as far as how much you're appreciated," said Community Father of the Year nominee, Merquides Velez Sr.

"It means a lot because there aren't too many fathers out here that's with their kids," said Rookie Father of the Year nominee, Calvin McMillian.

But, members say no matter what, everyone in the room was a winner for stepping up and being the father and father figure they were always meant to be.

