Milwaukee Night Market returns to downtown Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Night Market is back for the second time this summer on Wednesday, July 19.

The free, outdoor event will feature over 100 local vendors, artists, and performers in the city's downtown area. The market is held on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to a news release, special guest appearances with the Milwaukee Bucks, Hoop Troop, and Bango will be at Clover Corner, located at Vel R. Phillips and Wisconsin avenues.

The TRUE Skool Entertainment Zone will feature DJs and performances throughout the night in the main intersection of the market.

Wisconsin Avenue will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the event set up at 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue, along with mid-block closures on N. MLK Dr. between Wells and Wisconsin and 2nd and Wisconsin. Wisconsin will reopen after midnight.

A full list of vendors and sponsor booths, along with a map of the footprint, can be found at mkenightmarket.com.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip