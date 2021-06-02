Milwaukee Night Market returns this summer, seeking vendors

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Night Market is returning to the city's downtown this year.

Organizers Westown Association and NEWaukee announced Wednesday that the event, launched in 2014, will be held on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd and Vel R. Phillips Avenue from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The Night Market is a free, outdoor street festival that hosts a variety of performers, vendors and artists.

Organizers said the 'Night Market' brand was transferred from NEWaukee to the nonprofit Westown Association. The market used to be known as the NEWaukee Night Market. Westown produces the Westown Farmer’s Market, River Rhythms music series and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

NEWaukee hosted the market since 2014. Last year the market was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the transition, NEWaukee will work with Westown as an event production partner for several seasons.

“The Night Market aligns perfectly with our mission and goals to grow a more creative and diverse neighborhood in Downtown Milwaukee,” said Stacie Callies, Westown Executive Director, in a statement. “We’re excited to grow this signature event and can’t wait for August 18!”

Companies interested in sponsoring the Night Market can learn more here or email stacie@westown.org.

Vendor applications for the market are now open and are due by midnight on June 18. There is no fee to apply. The application can be found at mkenightmarket.com. Accepted vendors will be notified in early July.

