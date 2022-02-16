Milwaukee Night Market returns June 15

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Night Market will return to downtown Milwaukee for four nights this summer. The free event will showcase a variety of vendors, performers, and artists outside on West Wisconsin Avenue.

Last year’s single Milwaukee Night Market brought in over 25,000 attendees. Over 100 vendors offered food, handmade jewelry, and locally grown produce.

This is the second year the Market will be produced by Westown Association. Westown Association acquired the Night Market brand last year from NEWaukee who had produced the event since 2014.

The event will be held June 15, July 13, August 17 and September 21 from 5 to 10 p.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

“In 2021, we saw the Night Market provide a unique opportunity to gather on West Wisconsin Avenue as many visitors and employees returned downtown after months away," said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association. “Now in 2022, we get to recreate that environment four different times, making it the best summer event in the city for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to experience Milwaukee.”

Westown Association is a non-profit business association focused on championing the economic and social development of Milwaukee’s central business district west of the Milwaukee River.

Westown is currently seeking vendors for the 2022 Milwaukee Night Market. The deadline to apply is March 18 and applications are available at mkenightmarket.com . Those selected will be notified in April.

American Family Insurance will sponsor vendor fees for ten BIPOC entrepreneurs at each of the four markets. They will also work with the vendors to raise awareness and increase customer reach.

“Small businesses, especially diverse businesses, are the economic engine of our country and we want to support these bold entrepreneurs in a variety of ways,” said Ranell Washington, American Family Insurance community and social impact advisor.

Other community sponsors include GRAEF, Gruber Law Offices, Miller Lite and We Energies Foundation.

