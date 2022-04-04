Milwaukee native returns home with U.S. Navy Band for concert

MILWAUKEE — Master Chief Musician David Kolo will be returning home to Wisconsin while on tour with the United States Navy Concert Band.

Wisconsin was chosen to host one of the 13 concerts spanning five states for the band's 2022 tour.

The Concert Band will perform April 26 at Indian Trail High School in Kenosha at 7 p.m. All Navy band performances are free and open to the public.

Kolo joined the Navy Band in 1995 after earning a Master of Music from the University of Cincinnati-College Conservatory of Music in 1995 and a Bachelor of Music from the University of Wisconsin in 1993.

He currently serves as the Concert/Ceremonial Band Chief in Charge.

