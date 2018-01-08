Milwaukee native Rachel Brosnahan wins Golden Globe for Best Actress

Milwaukee native Rachel Brosnahan won a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in the Amazon Prime series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Nominated first for an Emmy in 2015 for her performance in "House of Cards", the actress' efforts were finally rewarded at the 2018 Golden Globes when she won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" takes place in 1950s New York. The actress portrays a woman who turns to stand-up comedy when her husband leaves her.

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brosnahan was one of two nominees at the Golden Globes with Wisconsin roots. Brosnahan was born in Milwaukee and grew up in the Chicago suburbs. Appleton native Willem Dafoe, from "The Florida Project", was in the running for Best Supporting Actor, but did not take home a Golden Globe.

Additionally, Oprah Winfrey, who spent some of her childhood in Milwaukee, received the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille Award and spoke out against sexual assault in her speech.

Way to represent for Milwaukee, Brosnahan!