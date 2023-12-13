Milwaukee native named first intelligence director at Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific

A Milwaukee native is the first to serve under the title of Director of Intelligence for the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific (EWTGPAC).

Lt. Cmdr. Darnell Harris has been in the Navy for 26 years and will be in charge of managing many of the Navy's and Marine Corps' intelligence support.

EWTGPAC is a United States Navy organization that provides training to Navy and Marine Corps units preparing for expeditionary warfare.

Harris is a 1997 Nathan Hale High School graduate. He is ready to take on his new role and is ready to grow professionally.

“This new position means a lot to me personally and professionally,” said Harris. “It means my current command leadership at EWTGPAC has the trust and confidence in me to do the job. It’s also a reminder of how far I’ve come within the U.S. Navy.”

Harris' first role in the Navy was as an undesignated seaman where he would complete shipboard maintenance and preservation. After being an undesignated seaman, he became an intelligence specialist. Harris learned the importance of providing intelligence support to Navy forces through this position.

He is ready to take on new challenges that arise with his new role.

“I look forward to doing my part as an Information Warfare professional to ensure there are no gaps in our understanding of threats to our security, bringing depth and accuracy to intelligence analysis and helping to ensure U.S. intelligence resources generate future capabilities here at EWTGPAC,” said Harris. “Additionally, working alongside Marine Corps intelligence professionals will be a first for me and this level of naval integration is sure to pay huge dividends.”

