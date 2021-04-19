Milwaukee native competing on 'The Voice' shares inspiration, journey

Milwaukee-native Anna Grace is competing on NBC's hit show "The Voice."

She made it to the Knockout Rounds, which begin this week, and made some time to Zoom with us about her journey so far.

Before hitting the Voice stage and getting a rare four-chair turn from the celebrity coaches, 20-year-old Anna Grace had only ever sung at church. She calls Honey Creek Church in Wauwatosa her happy place.

But even having the guts to sing there, didn't come until after surviving the biggest scare of her life.

"I would sing but only for myself. No one really knows that I sang and I had a lot of fear around performing," said Anna. "After I got sick, I was like maybe should I just try because I love it so much and why am I going to not do something that I love. You only have one life as cliche as that is and it really was true for me. So I started singing at my church."

In 2017, Anna Grace survived a blood disorder and septic shock that almost killed her. She was in and out of Children's Hospital for 8 months.

Singing and writing music helped her get through that tough time.

She never had any formal vocal lessons and taught herself how to play the guitar and piano.

But her focus wasn't always on music.

"I was a big soccer player. Basketball player. That kind of took precedence," said Anna.

She also excelled at Irish dance, competing through Cashel Academy. She also worked at Rocket Baby Bakery in Wauwatosa.

So, who does she look up to?

"Billie Eilish really inspires me. I did her for my blind audition," said Anna. "I feel like I struggled with that for a long time, comparing myself to these huge artists that are so successful, and finally I was like no I should find who I am as an artist, find my voice and not try to imitate or sound like anyone else."

And no matter how far she ends up making it on "The Voice," she's inspired to pursue music full-time.

"I haven't released any music yet so I'm planning on recording and releasing some music after the show is over," said Anna.

