Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival 2023: Returns for 4th year, what you need to know

MILWAUKEE — Stories of Syrian refugees, Bengali communities in Harlem, our own neighbors here in Wisconsin. Those are just a few of the stories that will be featured at the Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival this weekend.

The 8th year of the festival kicks off on Thursday night at 7 p.m. with a screening of short films from "Wisconsin Life: The Wisconsin Muslim Project." Opening night is also free.

"I have loved film festivals all my life. I think they really open your eyes to things that you might not normally see and it's done in a way that helps you to be part of it, to be engaged in it," said Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition Founder Janan Najeeb. She's also the founder of the film festival.

Eight movies will be featured during the festival which goes until Sunday. Each film is followed with a talk-back.

Perhaps the most timely movie that will be screened is "Gaza Fights for Freedom," a 2018 documentary that tells the story of Gaza's past and what life has been like in more recent years.

"It really just talks about the more recent last five, six years in Gaza and the situation there, and kind of the lead up to the types of things we're seeing today," Najeeb said of the film.

With the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, the film was a last-minute addition to the lineup. Najeeb cautions that it's a heavy film and one that children should probably not attend.

"I think that for a lot of people looking for information, it's a great opportunity," Najeeb said.

Following the film, a panel discussion will include a Jewish professor from UWM, a Palestinian and a Palestinian Christian.

"The idea is to bring these perspectives that people might not always here," Najeeb shared.

For more information about the festival and show times, click here.

