Milwaukee Museum Days offers discounted admission fees for visitors

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — January’s dreary weather can make for the perfect backdrop to stay inside and grow your knowledge with Milwaukee Museum Days.
“This is typically a pretty dark month for a lot of museums, and they could really use a little extra foot traffic,” said Claire Koenig, Communications Director at Visit Milwaukee.
Nearly 30 of the city’s cultural institutions are offering free or discounted admission fees from January 19 to 29, hoping to encourage people to check out all the city has to offer.
“We think these museums are so incredible and ours have a quality that is found in any other major city in the world really and we hope that becomes a much less surprising fact,” said Koenig.
Koenig says the ten-day festival helps the city out in many ways, bringing in visitors from all across the region and country, and giving a much-needed boost to some museums that could really use it.
“The pandemic was really hard on museums. And while the worst is over, they're definitely still feeling the effects of it. And so again, we're trying to do anything we can to get people through their door to increase awareness of these museums,” said Koenig.
Below is a full list of participating museums. Learn more on their website.
- America's Black Holocaust Museum
- Betty Brinn Children's Museum
- Bucyrus Museum
- Cedarburg Art Museum
- Charles Allis Art Museum and Villa Terrace Art Museum
- Discovery World
- Grohmann Museum
- Haggerty Museum of Art
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- IPAMA Institute for the Preservation of African American Music and Arts
- Jewish Museum Milwaukee
- John Michael Kohler Arts Center
- Lynden Sculpture Garden
- Milwaukee Art Museum
- Milwaukee County Historical Society
- Milwaukee County Zoo
- Milwaukee Public Museum
- Milwaukee War Memorial Center
- Mitchell Park Domes - Horticultural Conservatory
- National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
- Pabst Mansion
- Photoverse Selfie Museum
- Racine Art Museum
- RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts
- Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
- Selfie Hop
- Warehouse Art Museum