Milwaukee Museum Days offers discounted admission fees for visitors

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — January’s dreary weather can make for the perfect backdrop to stay inside and grow your knowledge with Milwaukee Museum Days.

“This is typically a pretty dark month for a lot of museums, and they could really use a little extra foot traffic,” said Claire Koenig, Communications Director at Visit Milwaukee.

Nearly 30 of the city’s cultural institutions are offering free or discounted admission fees from January 19 to 29, hoping to encourage people to check out all the city has to offer.

“We think these museums are so incredible and ours have a quality that is found in any other major city in the world really and we hope that becomes a much less surprising fact,” said Koenig.

Koenig says the ten-day festival helps the city out in many ways, bringing in visitors from all across the region and country, and giving a much-needed boost to some museums that could really use it.

“The pandemic was really hard on museums. And while the worst is over, they're definitely still feeling the effects of it. And so again, we're trying to do anything we can to get people through their door to increase awareness of these museums,” said Koenig.

Below is a full list of participating museums. Learn more on their website.

America's Black Holocaust Museum

Betty Brinn Children's Museum

Bucyrus Museum

Cedarburg Art Museum

Charles Allis Art Museum and Villa Terrace Art Museum

Discovery World

Grohmann Museum

Haggerty Museum of Art

Harley-Davidson Museum

IPAMA Institute for the Preservation of African American Music and Arts

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

Lynden Sculpture Garden

Milwaukee Art Museum

Milwaukee County Historical Society

Milwaukee County Zoo

Milwaukee Public Museum

Milwaukee War Memorial Center

Mitchell Park Domes - Horticultural Conservatory

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Pabst Mansion

Photoverse Selfie Museum

Racine Art Museum

RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

Selfie Hop

Warehouse Art Museum

