Milwaukee Museum Days kicks off ten-day festival

MILWAUKEE — If you’re looking for a way to stay out of the cold and warm up your mind, look no further than Milwaukee Museum Days.

From sensory-friendly workshops at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, to making your own quilt during Fiber Club at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts Museum, there’s something for everyone during this year’s ten-day festival.

Landing right in the middle of Milwaukee Hotel Month, Visit Milwaukee Leisure Communication Manager Jacob Meister says this is the perfect way for people to visit and explore all the city has to offer.

“We're very privileged in the City of Milwaukee to have amazing educational institutions like this. And they're entertaining too. It's not just education, but you're learning a lot,” said Meister.

If you’re interested in checking out the ten-day event, prices range from free entry up to $15. For more information on how you can get involved, click here.

