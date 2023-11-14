Milwaukee mother charged with child neglect after infant dies of apparent drug overdose: Complaint

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is facing more than 30 years in prison after her infant child died of an apparent drug overdose, according to a criminal complaint.

29-year-old Kiara Hopson was charged last week with four counts of neglecting a child as a party to a crime. Prosecutors say Hopson's 10-month-old child died "due to acute drug intoxication." The infant's blood tested positive for morphine and fentanyl, among other substances.

According to the complaint, the infant became unresponsive on the evening of October 25th, while Hopson was out buying food for her family. Hopson's 12-year-old child called 911, but the infant was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found digital scales that were covered in a white powdery substance inside the home. Testing later revealed that substance contained fentanyl, the complaint says.

Testing was also performed on Hopson's four other children. All four of them tested positive for various substances, including benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Hopson faces 30 and a half years in prison if convicted of all four counts.

