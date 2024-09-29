Milwaukee mother begs for justice after one daughter killed, one daughter injured in hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was killed in a hit-and-run, honored her life Saturday and called for justice.

“She had dreams. She was going places. She wanted to do things. But that was snatched from her, and snatched from us,” Martha Dunmore said through tears at a vigil for her daughter.

Talise Dunmore was struck and killed a week earlier near the intersection of 76th and Good Hope Road while out celebrating her sister’s birthday.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the sisters approaching the intersection just moments before being struck.

Family said the young woman was a licensed nail technician and had dreams of opening a full-service salon. She also loved to travel.

Her sister, 23-year-old De-Lisha Dunmore, was injured in that same hit-and-run. After trips in and out of the hospital, she was also at the vigil Saturday, mourning the loss of her sister and best friend.

"I am trying not to be angry," Martha said through tears. "I am so grateful to still have my daughter, De-Lisha, because I could be burying two children, and it’s not fair."

As their family mourns the loss of Talise, they are also asking for the driver to be held accountable.

Milwaukee County prosecutors said 34-year-old Stephanie Sykes of drunk driving and speeding when she hit the sisters and drove away.

“80 miles per hour? Come on now. Eighty? What was the rush?” Martha asked through tears.

Court records show Sykes had four prior OWI convictions. It’s that kind of driving record that brought Milwaukee Alderwoman Laressa Taylor to the vigil Saturday.

“We are all, this office, fighting for the justice that is due for this young lady that lost her life and her sister,” Taylor said.

Also at the vigil were community activists, organizations, and dozens of loved ones wearing orange and turquoise, Talise’s favorite colors.

The family has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help lay Talise to rest and help with De-Lisha's recovery.

Sykes is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond and is due back in court on October 3.

