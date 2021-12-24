Milwaukee mom of two loses everything in house fire days before Christmas, turning to community for help

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee mom of two, Imani London, says this holiday season will be one she'll never forget. That's because just four days before Christmas, she lost her apartment and everything inside of it to a fire.

"I didn't expect to lose everything," said London.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old had just put her two girls down to sleep when she heard a neighbor banging on her door.

"I hear your house is on fire. It was a miracle that she was able to get to us on time," said London.

Before she knew it, the very first home she was ever able to call her own was going up in flames.

"I guess the neighbors weren't home and they left their space heater on. You hear so many accidents with space heaters. It's never something you expect to happen to you," said London.

Milwaukee Fire Department Lieutenant Lorenzo Williams says people not using space heaters properly can lead to fires.

"It's making sure that you have enough room for the space heaters, using only one electrical outlet per space heater, not overloading the extension cords," said Lt. Williams.

London and her daughters escaped their apartment complex with just the clothes on their backs before the fire reached their apartment.

To help them recover, people have already donated more than $3,000 to a GoFundMe campaign.

To help or donate, click here.

