Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport reports 59% traffic increases year-over-year in March

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport reported a 59.18% year-over-year increase in March traffic, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The airline traffic increased to 533,643 from 335,240 in 2021. It continues to increase month to month as pandemic recovery continues, but the Milwaukee Business Journal reports, the airport has not reached its pre-Covid 2019 levels.

In March of 2020, during Wisconsin's safer at home order, total traffic was 312,064. It was 663,804 in March 2019.

Southwest Airlines is the dominant airline carrier with 39% share with 208,582 passengers in March. Delta Air Lines had 114,395 passengers (21%), American Airlines had 63,402 passengers (12%) and Spirit Airlines had 51,615 passengers (10%), according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The daily traffic average in March was 17,214 travelers.

