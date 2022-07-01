Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport reports 27% increase in May traffic

MILWAUKEE — Air travel is on the rise as Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport reports a 27.51% year-over-year increase in travelers during May to 467,830 passengers from 366,894 in 2021.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, air travel at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020 was 63,169. However, air traffic is yet to fully make a rebound from the record-breaking tourism year of 2019. In May 2019, Mitchell airport air traffic was 588,442.

Milwaukee's average daily traffic number for May was 15,091. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Southwest Airlines continues to hold the majority share at 37.26%.

Below are airlines' traffic totals in May at Milwaukee:

Southwest Airlines:174,302 passengers

Delta Air Lines: 125,317

American Airlines: 64,736

United Airlines: 44,642

Spirit Airlines: 25,162.

JetBlue Airways: 12,553

Alaska Airlines: 9,698

Frontier Airlines: 9,646

Sun Country Airlines: 853

Allegiant Air: 821

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport did not report any international travels in May. This is mostly due to the fact that winter and spring break flights to the Mexican and Caribbean ended in April. Air Canada will resume its flights in June and Southwest will launch its summer routes to Cancun.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip