Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport launches program to help people with disabilities travel easier

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is making travel easier for individuals with a disability with a new program that launched Friday.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program provides green lanyards that features bright sunflowers to discreetly identify passengers who may need support, help, or extra time, Mitchell Airport said. Mitchell is the first airport in Wisconsin to launch the program.

The lanyards are free at the Airport Information desk, located pre-security in the concession mall.

“Here at MKE, we strive to offer the best and most accessible travel experience for ALL passengers. Some travelers have a hidden disability and need extra assistance or patience from employees along the way,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “This is an outstanding amenity for travelers as we approach the holiday travel season and beyond. I’m proud that MKE is the first Airport in Wisconsin to offer this inclusive amenity.”

Officials say hidden disabilities include autism, chronic pain, learning difficulties, mental health conditions, mobility issues, speech impairments, vision loss, or hearing loss. Respiratory conditions are also included, such as diabetes, chronic pain, or sleep disorders that significantly impact day-to-day life.

“Individuals who choose to wear the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower lanyard can discreetly identify that they may need some extra support or help at the Airport. Maybe they need a little more time at the TSA checkpoint or while visiting MKE’s great shops and restaurants,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. “This program is consistent with Milwaukee County’s strategic initiatives to achieve racial equity and make Milwaukee County the healthiest county in Wisconsin.”

Friday is also International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

For more information on the program, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip