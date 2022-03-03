Milwaukee Mitchell airport prepares for busiest spring break travel since start of COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) is preparing for its busiest spring break travel season since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said Thursday that MKE and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials are providing the following tips for those traveling:
- Arrive at the airport two hours prior to flight time
- Guarantee your parking spot by making a reservation
- Follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, except hand sanitizer (12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage)
- Consider using MKE's coat check service for warm-weather trip. It is $2 a day at the Summerfest Market.
Airport officials also say TSA has implemented changes to the security screening process. Instead of a TSA agent taking a passenger's ID and boarding pass, passengers will now insert t heir identification document into the credential authentication technology (CAT) machine.
The airport still requires masks inside and onboard aircraft.