Milwaukee Mitchell airport prepares for busiest spring break travel since start of COVID-19

Posted at 4:49 PM, Mar 03, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) is preparing for its busiest spring break travel season since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said Thursday that MKE and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials are providing the following tips for those traveling:

  • Arrive at the airport two hours prior to flight time
  • Guarantee your parking spot by making a reservation
  • Follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, except hand sanitizer (12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage)
  • Consider using MKE's coat check service for warm-weather trip. It is $2 a day at the Summerfest Market.

Airport officials also say TSA has implemented changes to the security screening process. Instead of a TSA agent taking a passenger's ID and boarding pass, passengers will now insert t heir identification document into the credential authentication technology (CAT) machine.

The airport still requires masks inside and onboard aircraft.

