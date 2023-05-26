Milwaukee Mitchell Airport announces summer travel flights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has announced new air service for the summer season.

According to a news release on Friday, Southwest, Sun Country Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines and American Airlines have new flights in and out of Milwaukee.

According to an airport spokesperson, the airport expects about 90,000 passengers to arrive or depart Milwaukee Thursday, May 25 through Tuesday, May 30. "These numbers will be up slightly from Memorial Day weekend 2022," according to an email. "This includes our new weekend flights to Minneapolis on Sun Country."

Read the PDF and text versions of the announcement below. Click here to head to the airport's website.

SUMMER AIR TRAVEL SEASON NOW UNDERWAY AT MKE



New air service gives Milwaukee travelers more flights to more places



MILWAUKEE (May 26, 2023) – As Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer travel season,



Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) is gearing up with numerous route expansions and



additions for the summer and beyond. The latest flight additions at MKE include:



Southwest Airlines:



• Daily nonstop flights to Kansas City begin July 11.



• Throughout the summer and fall, Southwest will add daily flight frequencies to the existing



destinations of Atlanta, Denver, Fort Myers, Orlando, and St. Louis.



• Last month, Southwest added additional daily roundtrips between MKE and existing



destinations of Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Nashville.



Sun Country Airlines:



• Earlier this month, Sun Country launched new weekend service in both directions to/from



Minneapolis-St. Paul on Fridays and Sundays, with fares as low as $49 each way. These



flights run through Labor Day weekend.



• Earlier this week, Sun Country announced enhanced winter service to Cancun, Fort Myers,



Orlando, and Phoenix beginning in December.



Delta Air Lines will resume its daily nonstop flights to Salt Lake City beginning July 2.



Alaska Airlines is enhancing its existing daily nonstop service to Seattle by adding a second flight to



Seattle on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays beginning June 15.



American Airlines has added a third daily nonstop flight from MKE to Philadelphia.



“We know how important it is to travelers to have convenient and affordable options when planning



their travels,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “Our airlines are continuing to add and expand their



service, giving MKE travelers even more reason to fly from their hometown airport.”



All highlighted flights are now available for booking at each airline’s respective website:



southwest.com, suncountry.com, delta.com, alaskaair.com, and aa.com





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip