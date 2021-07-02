Watch
Milwaukee Milkmen's Franklin Field returns to 100 percent capacity

Posted at 4:03 PM, Jul 02, 2021
FRANKLIN — The Milwaukee Milkmen's Franklin Field will return to 100 percent capacity for their next home game on July 6.

This comes as vaccination rates continue to climb and confirmed cases drop. Milwaukee County is allowing stadiums to return to full capacity. The Milwaukee Brewers resumed to full capacity on June 25.

“A bit of discipline, sacrifice, and creativity got us to where we are now, and Franklin Field’s open-air design lets us return to a situation that is very close to normal," said Milkmen owner Mike Zimmerman in a statement.

