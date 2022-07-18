FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Milwaukee Milkmen are celebrating Hispanic and Latino heritage with three nights of "Lecheros de Milwaukee" at Franklin Field beginning Tuesday.

Lecheros de Milwaukee will celebrate Hispanic and Latino heritage in the City of Milwaukee, the sport of baseball, and the Milkmen team itself. The three nights will be on Tuesday, Aug. 5, and Aug. 21.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Lecheros de Milwaukee to bring awareness to the culture,” said Mexican Fiesta Executive Director Teresa Mercado. “This is a great way to get our message of ‘serving the community’ out to a new audience in a fun and entertaining way. It’s also an opportunity to come together to learn about and embrace Latin heritage. We’re looking forward to it!”

The players and coaches will wear special uniforms on the field. The logo is inspired from Dia de los Mujertos traditions. The game will feature a Mexican arts & crafts display, a DJ set from DJ Breezy and DJ Don pregame, plans for a Spanish-language game host andy Olivares, and there will be flags displaying the home countries of Milkmen players, food trucks, and more.

“I’m very happy that our organization is celebrating Latin heritage,” said Pitching Coach from Venezuela Jose Rodriguez. “We have some fans on regular games that will talk and cheer for us in Spanish from the stands but to have a stadium filled with a Latino audience, I’m certainly looking forward to that.”

Tickets are available at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com or at the Franklin Field Box Office before the game.

The events are in partnership with the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation & Mexican Fiesta, HeavyHitters Athletic Facility, Lucky7Promotions and other Latino organizations.

