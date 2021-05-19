Milwaukee Milkmen home opener on May 25 at Franklin Field

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Milkmen will begin their third season with a May 25 home opener at Franklin Field, the team announced Wednesday.

In addition to the home opener, fans can attend Military Appreciation Night on May 29 which features fireworks, as well as more fireworks on June 19 and 26, July 16 and 30, and Aug. 14 and 28.

Last year, the American Association shortened its season from 100 games to 60 games, with six active teams.

This year the season is restored to 100 games and the league will have 12 teams in action. The Franklin Health Department is allowing 50 percent capacity at Franklin Field for the 2021 season, which is about 2,250 fans, the team said.

“This is really what it’s all about,” said Mike Zimmerman, owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen, in a statement. “As exciting as it was to be there at the championship game, bringing the title home to Franklin Field and the fans is what we’ve been looking forward to all Winter.”

Learn more on the team's website here.

