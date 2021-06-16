Milwaukee Milkmen become the 'Milwaukee Sweet Teats' for 2 games

MILWAUKEE — For at least two games this summer, the Milwaukee Milkmen are adopting a new moniker: the Milwaukee 'Sweet Teats.'

The Sweet Teats will take to the field for a June 20 game as well as the final home game of the season.

The team will also be auctioning Sweet Teats jerseys during both games. All proceeds will to the ROC Foundation. Sweet Teats memorabilia will also be available for sale, the team says.

“It’s a candy theme, so we have some great, one-of-a-kind color schemes,” Mike Zimmerman, owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen, said in a statement Thursday. “The whole team is looking forward to taking the field looking fairly fluorescent.”

There will also be a Helicopter Candy-Drop during the games.

The June 20 jersey auction can be found by clicking here.

