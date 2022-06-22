MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin counties ranked high in the nation's top 500 healthiet communities, according to a new CVS Health and U.S. News study released Wednesday.

The Milwaukee metro area is home to three of the country's healthiest counties. Ozaukee County ranked 7th in the nation, Waukesha County ranked 23rd, and Washington County ranked 38th.

Dane County ranked 90th and was noted for being home to the renowned UW Hospital System.

Thirty-two Wisconsin counties were ranked in the top 500.

As for national findings, according to CVS Health, more than half (269) of the 500 healthiest communities are within the Midwest.

The study also found that communities with access to better natural environments tend to have lower rates of obesity.

For the third year in the row, Los Alamos County in New Mexico took the top spot in the ranking. Falls Church in Virginia was ranked second and Douglas County in Colorado was ranked third. Each of the top three counties have been ranked first in a previous editions of Healthiest Communities, according to CVS Health. Four of the top 20 healthiest communities are in Northern Virginia.

The states with the highest median overall score are Rhode Island, Minnesota and Iowa, while the lowest are in Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas, according to the study.

2022 Healthiest Communities - Top 10

Los Alamos County, New Mexico Falls Church, Virginia Douglas County, Colorado Morgan County, Utah Carver County, Minnesota Sioux County, Iowa Ozaukee County, Wisconsin Hamilton County, Indiana Broomfield County, Colorado Delaware County, Ohio

Top 5 Communities for Health Outcomes

San Juan County, Washington Marin County, California Carver County, Minnesota Arlington County, Virginia Valley County, Idaho

Top 5 Communities for Access to Health Care

Olmsted County, Minnesota Suffolk County, Massachusetts Johnson County, Iowa Montour County, Pennsylvania Salem, Virginia

Top 5 Communities for Mental Health

Fairfax County, Virginia Santa Clara County, California San Mateo County, California Honolulu County, Hawaii Pitkin County, Colorado

Check out the full report on the Healthiest Communities by clicking here.

