MILWAUKEE — Organizers of the Milwaukee Memorial Day parade announced Tuesday that the parade will no longer happen, due to rising costs and falling interest.

"The Volunteers whom have run the Parade for some 30 years have tried their best to maintain such an important event for our Community, but have exhausted the options available to try and keep it running," the parade's chair, Karen Armstrong, wrote in a statement.

It would have been Milwaukee's 155th Memorial Day Parade.

