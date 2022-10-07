Medical examiner responds to 3 deaths at 16th Street Viaduct near Canal

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to the 16th Street Viaduct for multiple deaths.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms to TMJ4 News that three people are dead. MCMEO says the ages of the victims are unknown at this time.

The entire perimeter in the area of 16th and Canal streets is currently blocked off.

TMJ4 16th and Canal

A witness tells TMJ4 News she saw a police pursuit end in a crash.

"It was shocking, I never experienced that," Mimi Reza said. "He (the driver) lost control. He was going 80, 90 (miles per hour)."

MFD confirms 3 were killed. Our photojournalist, Ariel, got a first glimpse at the wreckage on scene. The car looks to be completely burned down. pic.twitter.com/RvXAlEn7tH — Mariam Mackar (@mariammackar) October 7, 2022

Reza said she was coming up the bridge when the vehicle came down National followed by multiple police cars. She said she witnessed the vehicle go over the 16th Street Viaduct.

"He (the driver) went over the bridge, you just hear the screeching, the banging, an explosion," Reza said. "It was a sad incident. It's really sad they had to lose it (their lives) that way."

TMJ4 Witness Mimi Reza tells TMJ4 News she saw a police pursuit end in a crash, with the vehicle going over the 16th Street Viaduct.

TMJ4 News is at the scene to gather the latest.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip