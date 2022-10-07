Watch Now
Medical examiner responds to 3 deaths at 16th Street Viaduct near Canal

A witness says a police pursuit ended in a crash, with the vehicle going over the 16th Street Viaduct.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to the 16th Street Viaduct for multiple deaths. The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms to TMJ4 News that three people are dead. MCMEO says the ages of the victims are unknown at this time.
IMG_0108.jpg
Posted at 7:02 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 21:00:08-04

MILWAUKEE  — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to the 16th Street Viaduct for multiple deaths.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms to TMJ4 News that three people are dead. MCMEO says the ages of the victims are unknown at this time.

The entire perimeter in the area of 16th and Canal streets is currently blocked off.

IMG_0109.jpg
16th and Canal

A witness tells TMJ4 News she saw a police pursuit end in a crash.

"It was shocking, I never experienced that," Mimi Reza said. "He (the driver) lost control. He was going 80, 90 (miles per hour)."

Reza said she was coming up the bridge when the vehicle came down National followed by multiple police cars. She said she witnessed the vehicle go over the 16th Street Viaduct.

"He (the driver) went over the bridge, you just hear the screeching, the banging, an explosion," Reza said. "It was a sad incident. It's really sad they had to lose it (their lives) that way."

mimi.PNG
Witness Mimi Reza tells TMJ4 News she saw a police pursuit end in a crash, with the vehicle going over the 16th Street Viaduct.

TMJ4 News is at the scene to gather the latest.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

