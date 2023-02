MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to the area of 17th and Rogers on Monday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m.

TMJ4 Police scene near 17th and Rogers.

TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for further information.

TMJ4 Police scene near 17th and Rogers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip