MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they are responding to the scene of 15th and Becher.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service records, officers responded to the area for a shooting around 8 p.m.

TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip