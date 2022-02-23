Milwaukee medical examiner attempting to identify woman found dead near 38th and National

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is attempting to identify a woman that was found dead near 38th and National on Sunday.

Officials described the woman as a "light-completed Black female", 5'4 in height and 190 pounds with short dark hair. She is between the ages of 16 and late 20s. She has no tattoos.

MCMEO said it is possible her first name is Jasmine.

Anyone with information should call MCMEO at 414-223-1200 or the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151.

