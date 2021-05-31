City, County, MPS put $3.8 million toward summer jobs for youth

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith Posley, and County Executive David Crowley stood together Monday afternoon to discuss their efforts promoting employment opportunities for young people this summer.

Their projected goal is to employ 1,500 people ranging from ages 14 to 24.

David Crowley has plans to create hundreds of job opportunities throughout county parks with the hopes of developing stability within the city's youth.

"We have to show our young people in this community that we care about them and so we have to get uncomfortable by building these relationships, showing them the right way because it will instill values of dignity and integrity and give them that work ethic that’s going to help them in the future and better in this community as a whole," says Crowley.

Through Employ Milwaukee's Earn and Learn program, the organization has been able to employ more than 20,000 people in the last 15 years.

Chytania Brown, President & CEO at Employ Milwaukee says the plan is also looking to fund local community organizations.

"We’re looking for employers, we’re looking for nonprofits, we’re looking for faith-based communities, we're looking for organizations that can take on a young person for the summer and have something productive for them to do."

Leaders believe by offering job opportunities to the youth, the city will see a direct impact in a decrease in violence. "We have to find ways to put more money in the pockets of young people and really reduce the violence of you seen across the county," says Crowley.

Despite the deadline on the Employ Milwaukee website, the Mayor says anyone can still submit their applications.

