Milwaukee mayor, state leaders to meet with Biden administration for White House event

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will be among several Wisconsin leaders at the White House for an event on Thursday.

According to the mayor's office, the scheduled meetings include briefings with "high-level Biden-Harris administration representatives" and roundtable discussions of specific efforts across the state. The event will focus on Building a Better Wisconsin.

Mayor Johnson plans to talk about partnerships with the Biden-Harris administration that have "buttressed local government services, improved public safety in Milwaukee, and supported key parts of the local economy."

Mayors from some of Wisconsin's largest cities will attend Thursday's event, as well as representatives of development agencies, organized labor leaders, and leaders of numerous social service agencies.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has consistently supported the needs of local communities in ways that have positively impacted the work of businesses, not-for-profit agencies, and basic government services,” Mayor Johnson said. “I look forward to telling Milwaukee’s story at Thursday’s meetings.”

