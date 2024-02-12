Milwaukee Mayor encouraging students to fill out FAFSA

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is encouraging area high school seniors to fill out their FAFSA — the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The push is a partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools, UW-Milwaukee, and Milwaukee Area Technical College. Students who apply in early May have a better chance at earning grants.

The deadline to sign up for financial aid is June 30th, 2024.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip