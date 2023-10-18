Milwaukee Mayor appoints Luke Olson as LGBTQ+ liaison

MILWAUKEE — The office of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Wednesday that he has selected Luke Olson to be his liaison to the LGBTQ+ community in Milwaukee.

The mayor says the appointment empowers Olson to bring issues to his attention - issues that might otherwise have been overlooked, due to bureaucracy and other obstacles.

Olson currently works in the city's Department of City Development. He holds a leadership position in Milwaukee's Pride Fest and Milwaukee World Festival. Before working for the city, Olson worked for the UW-Milwaukee.

“I am pleased to share that I have selected Luke Olson to take on a role as my liaison to the LGBTQ+ community in Milwaukee. This is an important assignment, providing a vital link with city government for LGBTQ+ residents. It also empowers Luke Olson to bring issues to the attention of city leaders that might otherwise have been overlooked.



“Luke’s experience and advocacy make him an ideal appointee. He currently serves in an administrative role in Milwaukee’s Department of City Development where he coordinates legislative matters, the Milwaukee Arts Board, and the city’s Fourth of July Commission. He continues to hold leadership positions at PrideFest Milwaukee and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Milwaukee World Festival. Prior to joining city government, Luke held positions at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee where he was co-chair of the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee for LGBTQ+ Advocacy and received a 2022 Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People from the UW-System.



“I anticipate Luke will be an important voice in City Hall on issues like opportunity, discrimination, and safety for LGBTQ+ community members.”











