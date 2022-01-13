Milwaukee man, West Allis woman and teen arrested after robbing gun shop in Walworth County

DELAVAN, Wis. — A Milwaukee man, a West Allis woman, and a juvenile were arrested in Walworth County for stealing multiple firearms on Friday, Jan. 7.

The Town of Delavan Police Department was first notified of an activated burglar alarm at the Dam Road Gun Shop shortly after 3 a.m. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Officers discovered that several firearms were stolen from the business.

Meanwhile, City of Elkhorn Police Department officers and Walworth County Sheriff's Department deputies located a suspicious vehicle at a Speedway gas station in Elkhorn.

Police say several firearms were discovered in the vehicle, and it was later learned that all the firearms matched the stolen firearms from the Dam Road Gun Shop.

Police say a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, Richey K. Majors, was arrested and charged with the following:

Obstructing an Officer

Criminal Damage to Property

Multiple counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Burglary While Armed

Police also say a 19-year-old West Allis woman, Madison M. Brakke, was also arrested for party to the crime of burglary. Police say a juvenile referral for party to the crime of burglary was also submitted for a teenager.

The Town of Delavan Police Department is currently investigating this incident.

