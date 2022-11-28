Milwaukee man, teen arrested after leading West Allis police on pursuit in stolen car

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A Milwaukee man and teenager were arrested after leading West Allis police on a pursuit in a stolen car early Monday morning.

A West Allis police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an invalid registration plate near 95th and Greenfield around 12:30 a.m. When the vehicle didn't stop, a police pursuit began.

Police say stop sticks were successfully deployed and the vehicle slowed down after losing a tire. The vehicle's passenger, a 15-year-old Milwaukee girl, ran from the car as the driver continued to flee.

The vehicle lost a second tire and crashed into a retaining wall near 30th and Vilet. The driver, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, fled on foot before being taken into custody.

Police say the vehicle was stolen.

The driver will be referred to the District Attorney's office for several different charges. The teen passenger will be referred to the juvenile court center.

