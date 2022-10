MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was stabbed and killed during an argument near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say the homicide happened around 2:15 p.m.

The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, died from his injuries at a local hospital.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.

The victim and suspect are known acquaintances, police say.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

